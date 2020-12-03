KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Drivers in the Kansas City metro are losing $1,873 dollars annually because of the deterioration, congestion, and lack of desirable safety features on area roadways, according to a December 2020 report by TRIP, a Washington, DC based transportation research nonprofit.
The report states hidden cost of deficient roads are also a result of lost time and wasted fuel in congestion and the financial cost of traffic crashes. Statewide, motorists lost an estimated total of $8 billion dollars because of the poor condition of locally and state-maintained roads.
On Thursday, Missouri state leaders met to discuss the latest data compiled by TRIP. Ed Hassinger, Deputy Director and Chief Engineer of the Missouri Department of Transportation says the report reveals the state has not invested in the necessary resources in transportation as well as the necessary improvements to keep the state moving forward.
“I think in this report it very clearly spelled out, ‘What is the cost of doing nothing?’ It really shows up in the cost of operating your vehicle, it shows up in loss of economic opportunity, it shows up in congestion, and most importantly, it really shows up in people not being safe on the roadway,” said Hassinger on the Zoom meeting Thursday.
Len Toenjes, President of the Associated Contractors of Missouri, also participated in the meeting. He believes the deterioration on the roadways has nothing to do with the efficiency of MODOT crews, instead it’s about the inadequate resources at the organization.
“State leaders and the elected officials have to find a way to create a sustainable funding source for the state's transportation system now, during this next session,” Toenjes emphasized as he explained the impacts driving habits have on commerce and the economy.
