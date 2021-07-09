Police lights tape generic
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are currently investigating the city's 19th homicide of the year.

Officers were called about 9:40 a.m. Thursday to the 1400 Block of North Eighth Street to assist firefighters on a medical call regarding a woman in respiratory arrest.

Officers were advised that an individual was located inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Ashley Jones, the resident of the home.

No suspect information is available at this time and no arrests have been made.

This incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

