LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- As the delta variant continues to spread in the Midwest, largely among unvaccinated Americans, health officials are fighting hesitancy as they administer COVID shots.
Health officials in Douglas County, which has the highest vaccination rate in the state of Kansas, say they are trying to reach people in rural areas and in BIPOC communities in Lawrence and surrounding areas.
Sonya Jordan, the director of informatics for the department, said the county is using community clinics and incentives like gift cards to encourage people to get the shot.
"My hope is that people will see what's happening in Missouri and other large unvaccinated pockets in the Midwest and let that be a driving force," Jordan said.
On Friday the county released recent COVID-19 data, pointing out that 33 of its 53 current cases were among unvaccinated patients who were eligible for a vaccine. A few were children and others who were not eligible, and a handful were vaccinated patients.
"The most important thing is that those breakthrough cases tend to be less severe," Jordan pointed out.
On Monday only a few people came to the county's daily walk-in clinic at the Health Department on Maine St.
Grayson Rader was getting a shot in anticipation of the fall semester at KU.
"I'm just playing the game here," he said.
Sarah Brumage, on the other hand, had been holding off on a shot through a pregnancy. After she gave birth she was ready.
"I'd encourage you to do it to get back to a normal life," she said. "But people are going to do what they're going to do."
