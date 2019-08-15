KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Deputy Police Chief Michael York has been named the interim police chief of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
York will lead the department after Police Chief Terry Zeigler retires in September until a permanent chief is hired.
York joined the KCKPD in 1992 as a patrol officer and promoted to detective in 1998. He advanced to the role of deputy dhief in 2017.
“Deputy Chief York is long-time veteran of the KCK Police Department and has served the community for nearly 30 years with distinction,” Unified Government County Administrator Doug Bach said. “He will be a strong leader of the department until a permanent Chief is hired.”
Bach says he intends to launch a national search with the goal of hiring a permanent police chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.