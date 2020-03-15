BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – According to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy-involved shooting led to injuries on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said that both the deputy and the suspect were taken to the Bates County hospital for treatment.
The shooting happened in rural Butler, Missouri.
No other information is available at this time, including the exact location or time.
Per protocol, and outside agency has been requested to investigate the shooting.
