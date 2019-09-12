INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday night.
The incident happened at 6:10 p.m. near 25th and Hawthorne in Independence.
According to the authorities, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Independence police officers were trying to arrested a suspect who had several felony warrants.
A Jackson County deputy then shot the suspect.
That suspect has now died from their injuries.
The authorities are not releasing that individual’s name until family can be notified.
There was a second person with the suspect who was also injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
No officers or deputies were injured in the incident.
Because the investigation is ongoing, they are not yet releasing what unfolded before the officer fired their weapon. Investigators said they want to gather all of the facts before they share that information.
It is common practice for officers to be placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation into a shooting involving an officer is complete.
