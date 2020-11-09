BUTLER, MO (KCTV) -- The Bates County Sheriff’s Office and Butler Police Department are investigating a vandalism to multiple trees on the courthouse lawn.
Deputies say someone cut the base of 14 trees in a circular motion. This causes the trees to eventually die, the sheriff's office said.
The courthouse is located at 1 N Delaware St.
If you’ve seen someone on the square with a chainsaw, please contact the sheriff's office or Butler Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.