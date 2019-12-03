BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Deputies in Bates County are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last heard from more than a week ago.
According to the sheriff’s office, Nicole Shalee Mallat was last in contact with friends and family on November 26. Mallat is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and carrying a black backpack.
On Monday, the Southwest Major Case Squad was activated to assist in the investigation. Deputies said the Cass County Disaster Emergency Response Team, Digital Investigations, the UAV Unit and the Bates County Sheriff’s Posse were also called in to assisted in a search of the ground and waterways near the residence where Mallat was last known to be.
Anyone with any information on the location of Nicole Shalee Mallatt is asked to call the Bates County Sheriff’s Office at 660-679-3232.
