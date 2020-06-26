PLEASANT VALLEY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities in Pleasant Valley are involved in a standoff with a suspect following a reported shooting in the 9000 block of Liberty Drive Friday morning.
The incident began shortly after 5 a.m. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at least one person is barricaded inside a home.
One victim was found at the scene. That person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers with the Pleasant Valley Police Department and deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. Deputies noted that a negotiator was on scene and assisting officers.
Drivers are advised that Pleasant Valley Road, also called South Liberty Parkway, is closed east of Interstate 35 to Flintlock Road. The public is being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
