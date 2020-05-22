CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Deputies in Cass County are investigating a double shooting Friday that left one person dead and another person injured.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in a rural area of Peculiar after receiving reports of shots fired.
When they arrived at the scene, the deputies found two people, one of whom was deceased and the other with multiple gunshot wounds.
The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in serious condition.
Deputies have remained on the scene and are collecting evidence for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
