BUTLER, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint shot her in the face in front of police before officers shot and killed him, police said.
The Bates County Sheriff's Office says the woman was kidnapped at gunpoint from her job about 9:30 p.m Sunday.
Deputies were able to stop the car headed to Kansas City along Interstate 49.
The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and the woman exited the vehicle, then walked toward the officers when the man exited the back seat and shot the woman in the face.
Deputies fired back and killed the man. Authorities said the woman had recently filed a protection order against the man, according to the Bates County Sheriff's Office.
Police have not released the names of the woman or the man killed. Law enforcement officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, while the Cass County Sheriff's Office investigates the shooting.
