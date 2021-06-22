KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting at St. Margaret’s Park leaving one person in critical condition.
Authorities were called about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the park located at 230 South Seventh Street.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
