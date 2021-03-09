RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man reported missing in Cass County on March 5 has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Lafayette County.
Detectives with the Cass, Lafayette, and Ray County sheriff’s offices are currently investigating the death of Tyler M. Gooding, 25, Pleasant Hill, as a homicide.
On Monday, investigators following leads in the case identified a person of interest in Lafayette County. That person was taken into custody after a lengthy pursuit in Ray County on Monday afternoon involving numerous law enforcement agencies.
At this time the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the investigation. The person arrested on Monday is currently in custody at the Lafayette County Jail.
“While not the outcome we had hoped for when searching for a missing person, the collective efforts of multiple sheriff offices lead to the identification and arrest of a suspect,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber.
According to Sheriff Scott Childers, the Ray County Sheriff's Office had received information around 1 p.m. that a possible homicide had occurred and the suspect was coming into Ray County.
So, the authorities set up to track the suspect and there was a pursuit that lasted for about an hour.
The Kansas City Police Department sent up their helicopter to assist. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, the Clay County Sheriff's Office's K9s, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office deputies, and Richmond police officers all assisted.
Ultimately, the suspect parked in a field and jumped out. Gooding's body was found by the vehicle.
The KCPD's helicopter located the suspect in Ray County in the area of Shoemaker Road near Highway 10. The suspect was then taken into custody.
Due to the proximity of this situation to Elkhorn Elementary, the school was put on lockdown as a precaution. The sheriff said it was important they look ahead do that, as there was a dangerous person in the area.
The Ray County Sheriff said they do not currently know where the homicide at the center of this investigation initially occurred. That is part of what the authorities are working to determine in their ongoing investigation.
