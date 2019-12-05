BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The search continues near Butler for Nicole Mallatt, a mother of three who has not been seen since Nov. 26.
Police consider her disappearance suspicious. On Thursday, the Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson gave an update on the search and revealed that they have found her phone, backpack and shoes.
And, he had a message for Mallatt.
"If you have just decided to start a new life and left of your own free will, I just ask that you go to your nearest law enforcement agency identify yourself let them confirm who you are and we can give your family some answers. I do not need to know your location, I just need to know you're alive and well," Anderson said.
The sheriff says Mallatt's boyfriend is cooperating with investigators. The search is expanding from the farm where Mallett lives to surrounding farms.
She is said to be 5' 3" tall and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and carrying a black backpack.
On Monday, the Southwest Major Case Squad was activated to assist in the investigation. Deputies said the Cass County Disaster Emergency Response Team, Digital Investigations, the UAV Unit and the Bates County Sheriff’s Posse were also called in to assist in a search of the ground and waterways near the residence where Mallatt was last known to be.
Mallatt’s family told KCTV5 News that they suspect foul play was a factor. They fear the worst but hope for the best. Law enforcement says they’ve found no evidence of a crime, but the circumstances of this case are suspicious.
Aunts and cousins from all over the state of Missouri travelled to Bates County to search for Mallatt and pass out fliers all over the region.
Mallatt texted one of her daughters last Tuesday saying she was leaving for a few hours, but she never came back.
“She would call her kids. Her kids were her world. And any holiday she would go all out decorating. So do not call her kids on Thanksgiving? Something has happened to her,” Linda Diveley Mallatt’s aunt said.
The family says Mallatt also texted a sister in law asking if she could stay at her house, but she never showed up.
“And I’m really to the point of being scared that something really serious has happened to her because she would never leave her kids like that,” Tina Noack, another one of Mallatt’s aunt said.
Mallatt was last seen late Tuesday night on a gravel road. Law enforcement is still searching the more than 240 acres of farmland surrounding her home.
“We’ve searched the property, the river, the bodies of water, along the property; on the property with boats with sonar. We have drones flying over, volunteers searching the property,” Chad Anderson with the Bates County Sheriff said.
Anderson says Mallatt was last seen by her ex-husband who says he picked her up and dropped her near the home where she lived with her boyfriend. Law enforcement has found no evidence of foul play.
If Mallatt is out there alive, her family has this message for her.
“We love you honey. You know we love you. You know your mom loves you. You know those damn kids love you. We really really need you to get a hold of somebody and we can help you in any way we can no matter what.”
Anyone with any information on the location of Nicole Shalee Mallatt is asked to call the Bates County Sheriff’s Office at 660-679-3232.
