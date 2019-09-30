FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after two people have died in a head-on collision.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash just before 3:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rock Creek Road, which is just east of 59 Highway.
Police said that 54-year-old Jan Croucher of Ottawa was traveling eastbound on Rock Creek Road in a Chevrolet Equinox and 31-year-old Justin Hubbard of Rantoul was traveling westbound on Rock Creek Road in a Hyundai Santa Fe.
Both drivers were deceased at the scene.
Deputies have the area closed off.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 news for updates.
