DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Two women face felony charges of child abuse after deputies said they kept a 9-year-old child with autism inside a cage.
According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an address in Maysville where they said they found a child's bunk style bed "fashioned with 2X4's running vertical on the bottom bunk to keep the child from escaping." They said the bottom bunk did not have a mattress.
Investigators said they found a room with animal feces on the floor, urine stains and cigarette butts scattered throughout the room. Cockroaches and other unsanitary conditions were found.
Two women, Katrina England and Debra England, admitted to authorities that they locked the child inside the cage 12 hours at a time, and deputies said this happened over "several months."
The child was taken into protective custody.
Both Debra England and Katrina England are charged with felony counts of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The two are in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.