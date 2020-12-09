KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — An investigation into the public contracting and procurement practices of Kansas City, Mo., has been launched by the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.
The DOJ says Kansas City has used quota-based asides for nearly 30 percent of all public contract dollars to "favor certain people because of their race and sex and disfavor others."
“No person anywhere in the United States should be subjected to unlawful discrimination on the ground of race, color or national origin, and the Civil Rights Act makes Kansas City, Missouri’s receipt of federal funding contingent on keeping that commitment,” Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Eric Dreiband said in a statement. “All government in this free country must treat all persons with equal dignity and respect and without dividing people into racial and ethnic blocs for the purpose of labelling certain people winners and others losers because of their race. The Department of Justice today opened an investigation to determine whether Kansas City, Missouri’s contracting program complies with the United States Constitution and the Civil Rights Act.”
The investigation is being opened, the DOJ says, to determine whether Kansas City has violated Title VI.
