KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- There's more than an NFL game on the line Sunday when the Chiefs host the Broncos at Arrowhead----It's a matter of pride between one of Denver's top BBQ spots (huh, O.K.) and Joe's Kansas City.
Joe's is wagering on the outcome of Sunday's game with G-Que, which claims to have won "championships from the toughest judges in barbeque competitions across the country."
The loser of the game will buy BBQ meals for 100 kids in each community to be served by Joe's and G-Que. Joe's has teamed up with defensive star Chris Jones to select Operation Breakthrough as their charity. G-Que, along with the Broncos' Dalton Risner, have chosen Risner Up Foundation, which benefits kids in the Denver area.
"Joe's KC owner Jeff Stehney and G-Que BBQ owner Jason Ganahl have met several times at BBQ events, love each other's concepts, and both jumped at the idea of a charitable collaboration," according to a release sent to the media. "Football and BBQ go hand-in-hand."
