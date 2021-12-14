PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been found guilty of numerous felonies after killing four relatives in a house fire.

Grayden Denham was accused of killing his grandparents, sister, and infant nephew in a fire in 2016. On Tuesday, a Platte County jury found him guilty on four counts of murder in the first degree, four counts of armed criminal action, second-degree arson, and stealing a motor vehicle. All are felonies.

He was also found guilty of animal abuse, which is a misdemeanor.

The fire happened in February of 2016 at a home near Edgerton.

Police said the bodies were set on fire and found outside the home.

Denham was found wandering naked near an elementary school 1,000 miles away after allegedly stealing his grandfather's car. Tips from a motel manager in Arizona about an abandoned Nissan Versa led investigators to him. He was later arrested in Arizona.

The trial has been delayed several times over the years. Earlier this year, Denham was deemed competent to stand trial.

He will be sentenced in Platte County on February 25.