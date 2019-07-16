KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The youngest candidate in the 2020 race for president will be the first Democrat in the field to stop in Kansas City.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be in the metro Tuesday for what the campaign is calling a “Grassroots Event with Mayor Pete.”

The details for the 7 p.m. private event have not yet been released, but KCTV5 News has learned that before the Buttigeig leaves KC he will be heading to the Veterans Community Project for a tour with Jason Kander, who announced Monday that he’ll be leading a national expansion with VCP, and Kansas City Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas.

Tickets for the Tuesday event range from $25 to $1,000, with the higher priced tickets still available.

Paul Wrabec, chairman of the Jackson County Democratic Committee, told KCTV5 News that Kansas City will be seeing many more candidates laying their ground work with metro voters.

“We’re in the middle of the U.S. To win in the primary here in Missouri is really going to be big because you have a really conservative. You have conservative Democrats, it’s a conservative state,” Wrabec said. “So for them to win here, it’ll be big for some of the other states to show that they can win here. Whoever that may be.”

Buttigieg is among more than 20 Democratic candidates vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination. He has served as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, since 2012.