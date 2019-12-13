Elizabeth Warren releases plan to fund Medicare for All, pledges no middle class tax hike

Elizabeth Warren releases plan to fund Medicare for All, pledges no middle class tax hike.

 Charlie Neibergail/AP

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday will become the first top-tier Democratic presidential candidate to open a campaign office in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Massachusetts senator is expanding her presence in Missouri ahead of the state's March 10 primary, when 68 delegates will be up for grabs, the Kansas City Star reported.

The campaign also is recruiting Kansas City-area volunteers to travel to Iowa on Saturday to canvas for Warren.

Brooklynne Roulette Mosley will head Warren's Missouri presence. She previously served as campaign director for the Kansas Democratic Party in 2018, when Democrats retook the governorship and a congressional seat. Mosley went on to work for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly before leaving for a job on Warren's campaign.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.