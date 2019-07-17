KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City is now on the map in the 2020 presidential race with its first visit from a declared candidate.
South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg has been in the metro for the last two days. Tuesday night he attended a campaign event and fundraiser downtown at the Truman.
On Wednesday, the former Army intelligence officer visited the tiny house village project ran by Veterans Community Project.
Buttigieg said that as a veteran himself, he is familiar with the needs of men and women who served and that the tiny house project made him very interested in stopping in Kansas City.
He also explained how he appreciates the efforts to organization makes to help bring veterans and local communities together.
“Another thing I really appreciate, and it’s kind of baked in to the name of Veterans Community Project, is the way that this not only empowers and supports veterans, it empowers community members who want to do something besides put out a flag or say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” Buttigieg said.
The Democratic hopeful, one of three veterans running for president, noted that it is important for local communities to help those returning from service to help find their way back in civilian life.
“Often the most crucial step is to make sure they don’t fall between the cracks of a system that is well intentioned but often doesn’t know how to best connect people,” he explained.
Buttigieg toured the project with Jason Kander and Kansas City Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas, spending about 45 minutes in the community and having one-on-one conversations with veterans who live here.
While he was engaged with the crowds coming out to support him in the Midwest, Buttigieg said he was still keeping the brewing controversy over comments made by President Donald Trump in mind but also in perspective.
“Every few days there’s a fresh outrage from the President and it gets us talking. And we need to talk about things like racism emitting from the White House,” he said Wednesday. “I think the challenge for America is to be able to address and confront things like that without losing the rest of the conversation.”
