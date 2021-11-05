KANSAS (KCTV) -- Despite being a fellow Democrat, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday morning came out against President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate for large companies.
The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would require all companies with at least 100 employees to make sure their workers are vaccinated by Jan. 4. The order does allow for workers to remain unvaccinated as long as they submit a negative COVID test every week.
Companies that do not follow the order could be heavily fined.
The announcement was met with widespread criticism by GOP leaders across the country, with 10 states joining Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on a lawsuit filed Friday morning seeking to halt the federal vaccine mandate for large companies.
The Kansas governor's dissent came with a soft tone, as Kelly said she "appreciate(s) the intention to keep people safe," but she concluded that "I don't believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas."
The governor's statement, in whole, reads:
“Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas.
“States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs. I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis.”
