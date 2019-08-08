DES MOINES, IA (KCTV) -- We all know the race to the White House in 2020 is well underway, but now the candidates have a captive audience at the Iowa State Fair.
With thousands of people coming to the Iowa State Fair, these could be the most important blocks of Des Moines that candidates walk before the primary season kicks off.
It was a battle between Bullock and Biden on Thursday. There was one right after the other as the soapbox season started.
What’s the Political Soapbox? It’s a small stage with big opportunities where candidates get 20 uninterrupted minutes to speak to Iowa voters.
Red state Governor Steve Bullock took questions from the crowd.
“I’ve kept public lands in public hands,” he said. “I’ve preserved the environment along the way, as well. And, every attack on workers to roll back the effort to organize and collectively bargain, I’ve stopped.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden focused on the middle class while talking to Iowans.
“When the middle class does well, everybody does well,” he said. “The poor do well, the wealthy do well, and the middle class is the thing that glues us together.”
In a crush of reporters, he talked about President Donald Trump.
“Whether he is or is not a white supremacist, he encourages them,” Biden said. “Everything he does, he speaks to them. He's afraid to take them. If you notice that one time he used the word ‘white supremacy,’ he was... awfully sleepy in the way in which he talked about it."
Biden wasn’t alone. Senator Elizabeth Warren was also in Iowa connecting the president to hate groups.
“He's a man who cozies up to the white supremacists,” she said. “He calls them 'fine fellows.’”
For his part, the president denies the connections Democrats are making to white supremacists.
“Any group of hate, whether it's white supremacy, whether it's any other kind of supremacy, whether it's antifa, whether it's any group of hate, I am very concerned about it and I'll do something about it,” Trump said.
Friday has a packed schedule, with five more candidates set to hit the stage.
