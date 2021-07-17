missing man delbert garrett.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are asking for help in finding a dementia patient who walked out of Truman Medical Center early Saturday morning and is considered missing and endangered.

Kansas City police sent out a Silver Alert early Saturday for Delbert Garrett, 68. He was last seen at 2:30 a.m. leaving Truman Medical Center in downtown Kansas City while wearing a black shirt and black jeans. He is a black male, 6-foot-2 and weighs about 235 pounds, according to police.

Garrett suffers from dementia and several other medical conditions that require medication. Those conditions could be life-threatening without his medication.

Garrett had been at Truman Medical Center for treatment following an assault. Police, though, released no other information on that assault case.

Anyone with information on Garrett is asked to call 911 or contact KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.