KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are asking for help in finding a dementia patient who walked out of Truman Medical Center early Saturday morning and is considered missing and endangered.
Kansas City police sent out a Silver Alert early Saturday for Delbert Garrett, 68. He was last seen at 2:30 a.m. leaving Truman Medical Center in downtown Kansas City while wearing a black shirt and black jeans. He is a black male, 6-foot-2 and weighs about 235 pounds, according to police.
Garrett suffers from dementia and several other medical conditions that require medication. Those conditions could be life-threatening without his medication.
Garrett had been at Truman Medical Center for treatment following an assault. Police, though, released no other information on that assault case.
Anyone with information on Garrett is asked to call 911 or contact KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
