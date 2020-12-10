KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Toys for Tots is still accepting your donations of unwrapped unused toys.
The demand for the toys that are given out by Toys For Tots has skyrocketed this year.
Many families just don't have the money for presents that they did at this time last year.
Any present for a child, even something small can mean so much, not only for the child that gets to open it on Christmas morning, but also for the Marine that helps organize the Toys For Tots drive.
You have until next Dec. 16th.
You can find out the locations here.
