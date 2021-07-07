JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) — Healthcare workers and public health officials are alarmed by the COVID-19 delta variant spreading in the Kansas City metro, even in Johnson County where the vaccination rate is the highest in the area.
The county’s positivity rate has increased to more than 3% from 1.8% just a few weeks ago. Of the latest batch of samples the health department sent to get tested, 100% were positive for the delta variant.
Johnson County Health Director Dr. Sanmi Areola is concerned about rising COVID cases once again.
“The past couple of days, we have averaged about 100 cases and I expect those numbers to go up in the next couple of weeks,” Areola said.
Even with the county’s relatively high vaccination rate of 54% of the population having at least one shot, the delta variant is infecting those who are unvaccinated -- mostly younger people.
“We don’t have vaccines approved for kids younger than 12. So, we are seeing outbreaks that are associated with summer camps, bible camps for kids,” Areola sad.
He’s concerned about school in the fall, since vaccines will not be available for children under 12 by that time. Even many eligible children are still unvaccinated.
“One fallacy that we must refute is the misinformation that children don’t get infected or children don’t get sick. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is not true. We see children infected,” Areola said.
Areola is also concerned about area hospitals due to staffing and capacity issues.
Dr. Marc Larsen, Director of Operations for the St. Luke’s Health System COVID Response Team, shares the concern.
“At this time when we’re filming this right now, I just looked and there are 11 hospitals in the Kansas City metropolitan area that are on what we call 'high-volume,' meaning that they are nearly at capacity or overcapacity for accepting ambulances,” Larsen said.
Larsen said St. Luke’s and all other hospitals are busy with non-COVID issues--the regular injuries and illnesses they dealt with pre-pandemic--and now more and more COVID patients are needing hospital beds again.
“We’re starting to see that feared third surge and it’s real. We’re seeing it a lot. It’s affecting us every day in the emergency department. I had gone two weeks without seeing a COVID case, which was a welcome pause. However, now every shift I’m seeing more and more again,” Larsen said.
St. Luke’s has 54 COVID patients in their four metro hospitals Wednesday, up from 12 not that long ago. They had more than 200 at the height of the pandemic.
“I do ask everybody, when they come in and they have COVID, if they got vaccinated. And if they didn’t, I ask why. And the number one answer I get is, 'Because I was stupid. I didn’t think I was going to get it and I was just stupid and I really wish I would’ve gotten it,'” Larsen said.
Larsen and Areola are just two of the many health officials urging people to get the vaccine.
“The more people who are not vaccinated, the more opportunity the virus has to infect people. And, the more people that it can infect, the more opportunity has to mutate,” Areola said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.