MISSOURI (KCTV) -- At least five U.S. states are reporting COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant. As the new strain begins to take hold, the White House is unveiling new measures to try and slow a winter uptick in cases.
While Missouri and Kansas have not reported any Omicron cases, "regular" COVID cases in Missouri have increased by 64 percent over the past two weeks as winter approaches.
All of the Omicron cases that have been detected in the U.S. have been mild and non-life-threatening, health officials said. Omicron has been identified in Minnesota, Colorado, California, New York and Hawaii.
President Joe Biden addressed the country on Thursday, saying he wants to be ready for a case increase throughout the winter. His plan includes improving access to COVID vaccine boosters and vaccines for children. Also, starting Monday, travelers entering the country will have to be tested for COVID-19 within a day of their arrival. That rule will apply to everyone, including vaccinated American citizens.
The president also extended the requirement that masks be worn on public transportation, and said insurance companies would cover the costs of at-home tests.
But while the world braces for what Omicron may do, the Delta variant remains the dominant strain in the U.S.
"Your strategy is the same, whether or not you're fighting Omicron or you're fighting Delta," said Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine. "The answer is vaccines, vaccines and vaccines."
Just over 63 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. About 23 percent of Americans eligible have gotten a booster shot.
