DEKLAB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A crash in DeKalb County Wednesday has taken the life of Sheriff Andy Clark.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Missouri Highway 33/State Route M and U.S. Highway 36 just north of Osborn.
Reports indicate Clark was headed to assist a deputy when the crash happened.
The highway patrol is leading the investigation.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.