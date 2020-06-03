200603_DeKalb-County-sheriff-dies-in-crash_Sheriff-Andy-Clark.jpg

DEKLAB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A crash in DeKalb County Wednesday has taken the life of Sheriff Andy Clark.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Missouri Highway 33/State Route M and U.S. Highway 36 just north of Osborn.

Reports indicate Clark was headed to assist a deputy when the crash happened.

The highway patrol is leading the investigation.

