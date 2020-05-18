OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park lost another member of their police department over the weekend.
Detective Brian Hampton served on the Overland Park Police Department for over 27 years. He was not killed in the line of duty, the police department said.
His death comes after Officer Mike Mosher, 37, a 14-year veteran of the police department, died May 3 after he tried to stop a driver during a possible hit-and-run.
During Hampton's career, he served as a patrol officer, SWAT team member, an investigators with the narcotics and gangs unit and in the community policing unit.
Hampton was recently assigned as a FBI Task Force detective in April. Prior to joining the Overland Park Police Department, he served in the United States Army and served in Operation Desert Storm.
"Detective Hampton has received numerous awards, compliments throughout his career and was well respected in law enforcement community. Most of the members of our OPPD family that personally knew Detective Hampton described him as full of life and laughter," the department said Monday.
Hampton leaves behind a wife and five children.
