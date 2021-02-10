KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified a deceased woman found Tuesday in Independence, Missouri.
The case is still under investigation so police can not release anymore information at this time.
What we do know:
Her body was discovered on Jan. 9 in the 1100 block of South Park Avenue in Independence.
She is a white woman believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s with short brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’ 2” and weighs about 143 pounds. She also has two tattoos – a unicorn on her left upper back and the name “Hannah” with butterflies on her right wrist.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)
