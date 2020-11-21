KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The ongoing demolition of the old Kansas City Public Schools building led to debris landing in the road tonight.
The building, which is located at 1211 McGee St., has been in the process of being demolished since March.
A video sent to KCTV5 news by a viewer named Cody shows that a crew was working on the demolition project tonight, when part of the building appears to tip mostly inward and produces a cloud of dust.
Pictures taken after show some rather large pieces of concrete on Oak Street, as well as part of a concrete column.
When asked, dispatchers said they have not received any reports of injuries at this time. In the picture, no visibly damaged vehicles can be seen.
KCTV5 News is sending a photographer to the scene to gather more information. Stay with us for any updates available.
