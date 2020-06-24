KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Back in 2019 the county passed a resolution to add a plaque to the statue detailing Andrew Jackson’s racist past. The plaque hasn’t made it up on the statue and some residents say don’t bother, just take the whole thing down.
Jackson was the owner of more than 100 slaves he routinely abused, and the former president was credited for the Indian Removal Act forcing Native Americans off their land.
In the county that shares his namesake, many residents KCTV5 News talked to say it’s time for Jackson to go.
“They can write it off any way they want to, but in my opinion, I say remove it,” Kansas City resident Steven Hill said.
“I really don’t feel that it’s right with all of the stuff that’s going on right now,” Kansas City resident Darrell Ross said.
Ross would at least like to see the intended plaque make it onto this statue. He says he’d appreciate an asterisk next to Jackson’s name.
“That will put a better understanding in their minds, in all of their minds,” Ross said.
Plaque or not, in cities across the nation, activists have questioned whether a president with an intensely racist past should be cast in the finest metals.
“They’re tearing down the rest of them, he might as well go too,” Hill said.
Kansas Citians are not only questioning the statue’s existence, but it’s location across the street from Abraham Lincoln.
“That’s like yin and yang right there. You’ve got a slave trader against a slave freer,” Hill said. “Now that the world is acknowledging it, just go on and get rid of that instead of trying to sweep it under the rug and act like everything is hunky dory.”
KCTV5 News reached out to the legislator who sponsored the resolution for a plaque to see when it might be added to the statue. Her office says she could not comment on the plans at this time.
And we should mention it was not a unanimous vote, two people voted against the plaque. We have reached out to both for comment.
