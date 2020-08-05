KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Missouri voters chose to become the 38th state in the country to expand Medicaid. Now an estimated 230,000 more Missourians will qualify for healthcare under the Affordable Care Act. They are adults from 19 to 65 making under $18,000 a year and households of four bringing in just over $36,000.
The Missouri Legislature and governor have been given until March to put together a plan for how to implement this. It’s expected to go into effect July of next year.
Those in favor of Medicaid expansion say this is going to make Missouri healthier and keep people from going to emergency rooms for primary care because they don’t have insurance.
A wide array of organizations who supported this change from the conservative leaning Missouri Chamber of Commerce to religious organizations, hospital systems and non-profits.
They say this will help close the gap for people who currently make too much money to qualify, but not enough money to afford private insurance. Opponents fear Missouri won’t be able to afford it without making cuts to other services like public education.
One study shows Medicaid expansion will actually save the state up to $100 million. The federal government will pay for 90% of Medicaid services, Missouri will have to come up with the remaining 10. It’s unclear how much that price tag will be.
United 4 Missouri is a conservative policy group that has fought against Medicaid expansion.
“We just really don’t know and that’s the concerning part. You know the state of Missouri is not like the federal government where you can just go print more money or deficit spending those kinds of things. They have to run a balanced budget. They have to under the constitution,” United 4 Missouri Senior Advisor Ryan Johnson said.
“As 37 other states have shown, it doesn’t require cuts to other services, and it does not require tax increases. Because you find those savings within existing healthcare programs,” Tracy Gleason VP for External Affairs with Missouri Budget Project said.
