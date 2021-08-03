KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- When a man and woman were found dead in a Kansas City, KS, apartment last week, police began investigating whether the deaths were suspicious. Now they are classifying the incident as a double homicide.
Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. on July 29 to a unit at River Oaks Apartments near North 70th Terrace and Riverview Avenue on a welfare check. When officers went into the unit, they found a dead man and woman in their 20s or early 30s. They were later identified as 22-year-old Heather Miller and 23-year-old Jordan Horton, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.
Police believe the two died several days before their bodies were discovered. There is no suspect in custody, and police have not determined how the man and woman died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. All tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
