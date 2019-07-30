Death of man found near KCK cemetery investigated as suspicious

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found behind a Kansas City, Kansas, cemetery as suspicious.
Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. Monday to 38th Street and State Avenue and found the body in a wooded area.
Police provided no information about the identity of the man.
Police say his was severely decomposed so an autopsy will be needed to determine a cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.