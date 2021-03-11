KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators are examining evidence to try to determine who killed a 4-month old boy who was found not breathing inside a home near 54th and Harrison Street in Kansas City around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday around 7:00 p.m., the child succumbed to internal injuries.
On Tuesday morning, first responders rushed to help the baby boy who was reportedly not breathing. When police got to the home, officers say a man who seemed “agitated” was pacing in and out of the front door. Crews took the four-month-old boy to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. “That’s a terrible tragedy,” Neighbor Jacqueline Skidmore said.
According to court records, hospital staff determined the child had suffered life-threatening physical trauma including contusion to the left forehead, a complex skull fracture, brain bleed and chest trauma. A man and woman who were inside the home reported the child had been sick and throwing up. The man said he had laid the child on the living room floor. Police found a pillow and small blue towel in the living room. The man reportedly saw the child breathing around 3:00AM and woke at 6:00AM to find the boy bluish in color and not breathing.
“The medical examiner's office has ruled that this death is a homicide,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Officer Donna Drake said Thursday. Investigators filed a search warrant to search the home where the boy was found not breathing.
Neighbors and police say knowing such a young child suffered is painful. “This is a difficult one to talk about,” Drake said. “All our homicides are difficult and extremely sad but when we're talking about a baby, you can appreciate the difficulty of this investigation.”
Court records do not indicate if or how the man and woman who were inside the home were related to the child.
Police are asking anyone who has information of the child’s death to anonymously report it to 816-474-TIPS or call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. There's a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.