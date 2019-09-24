Police are investigating after a 2-year-old male was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. to the 100 block of Northeast 59th Terrace 

When they arrived on the scene, they located the child that had been shot. The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said they are not looking for anyone at this time and have conducted a death investigation. 

