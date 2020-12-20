KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are on the scene of a death investigation.
Officers were called about 11 a.m. Sunday to 45th Street and Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard.
No other information was immediately available. KCTV5 News has a crews on the scene to gather more details. Refresh this page for updates.
