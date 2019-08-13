INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Two men were found dead inside an Independence home Monday night.
Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of South Devonshire Place. When they arrived on the scene, they located the victims inside the home.
No cause of death, suspect information or motive was immediately released.
