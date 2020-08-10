KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a decomposing body was found Monday morning.
Officers are conducting a death investigation off Prospect Avenue after someone found a decomposing body in the area.
Officers said someone called 911 after finding the remains in a wooded area in the 5800 block of Prospect.
Police said the remains will be sent to a medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.