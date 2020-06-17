KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A death investigation is underway after police found a decomposing body Wednesday morning at an apartment.
Officers were called about 4 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment building near Independence and Colorado avenues.
Neighbors reported a foul odor that had been there for several days.
It's not clear what led up to her death. At this time, police say her death is suspicious.
The identity of the woman has not been released.
