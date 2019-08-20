OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning in an Overland Park pond.
Officers are on the scene after the man's body was found in the northwest corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue. No age or details of the man have been released at this time.
A dive team has been called in to help recover the body.
No other information was immediately available.
