LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a train collision Monday morning in Lenexa, authorities say.
Police and emergency crews responded at 8:44 a.m. to the train tracks at 87th Lane and Woodland Road in response to the deadly collision. No other injuries were reported, and no vehicles were reported to have been involved, according to emergency medical crews.
Lenexa police are investigating the incident. The tracks belong to BNSF Railway.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
