KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police blocked off northbound traffic on U.S. 71 Highway early Friday morning for a deadly shooting.
Police responded shortly before 4 a.m. to 71 Highway just north of Red Bridge Road in reference to a shooting. Responding officers found a white SUV on the side of the road with an adult black man on the ground who had been shot and killed, they said.
Police had no information on a suspect, but were talking with two witnesses who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police said they are trying to figure out the exact circumstances of the shooting
Officers secured the scene and diverted traffic onto eastbound I-470 and westbound I-435. Northbound lanes remained closed until around 8:40 a.m., when officers opened the lanes back up for travel.
