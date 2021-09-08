KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A deadly shooting overnight at 19th and Vine comes just a few months after the city budgeted $149,000 to improve security in the entertainment district.
But the recently enhanced entertainment district protocols are just one piece of addressing violence. One building and business owner in the Jazz District says the bigger problem is blight of property the city owns, because blight and crime go hand in hand.
The city council just last month passed a measure to raise tax dollars, but there’s no guarantee it will raise anything.
“How can we expect to have zero crime in the Vine District when the city has refused to help?” asked Henry Service.
Service is an attorney who owns the historic Lincoln Building across 18th Street from the Negro Leagues and Jazz Museums. He also owns a bar and grill in the building.
Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson agrees in part.
“There is this huge inequity as it relates to public investment,” said Robinson
But she said she is trying and making strides in baby steps.
“There’s no other entertainment district in which the city is paying for security on the weekends,” she noted.
In April, beloved fitness trainer and security company owner Gary Taylor was shot and killed at 19th and Vine.
Soon after, the council approved $149,000 for enhanced security measures. They include barricades put up on weekend nights to keep people from going to cars to get guns. The money also pays for 3-4 off-duty officers on weekends.
But it wasn’t a busy weekend when Mortez Falkner was killed early Wednesday morning at 19th and Vine.
One way to improve blight is a creating a Community Improvement District, or CID, where one percent of revenue goes to improvements. A CID in the Jazz District was approved by the council last month.
But it’s for this vacant lot at 19th and Vine and an adjacent city-owned lot that’s yet to be developed, so it’s earning zero revenue.
“You have to have businesses to pay into the CID and the city won’t tax itself,” said Service.
He’s talking about the district’s most prominent tourist attractions: The Negro Leagues and Jazz Museums. They’re owned by the city but not part of the CID. Robinson said that’s because the city didn’t want to exclude anyone after an effort last year to create a larger district failed.
“We couldn’t get everyone on the same sheet of music,” said Robinson, “so we are starting small to give us time to build those trusting relationships and bring people in.”
The city just approved negotiating with a developer on the vacant space allocated for the CID, which Robinson said was created in case that development happens, but it is nowhere near a guarantee yet.
