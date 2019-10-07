KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A deadly shooting in Kansas City has claimed the life of a man in his 30s.
Officers were called about 11:20 p.m. Sunday to an area on a gunshot victim. Detectives were then directed to the area of 29th Street and Askew Avenue where a possible crime scene was located.
The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Rayford Reed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.