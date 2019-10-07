Deadly shooting Kansas City claims life of man in his 30s

Officers were called about 11:20 p.m. Sunday to an area on a gunshot victim. Detectives were then directed to the area of 29th Street and Askew Avenue where a possible crime scene was located.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A deadly shooting in Kansas City has claimed the life of a man in his 30s.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Rayford Reed. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

