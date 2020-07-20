KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Police said a deadly three-car hit-and-run crash stalled rush hour traffic and shut down the Seventh Street bridge Monday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.
According to the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, one person was killed in the crash that happened just before 7:30 a.m.
Officials say their initial investigation shows that a dark-colored pickup was headed north on 7th Street crossed the center line, hitting two vehicles.
Police said the driver of the fist vehicle hit, a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, had died prior to them arriving at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle hit was uninjured.
The driver of northbound pickup fled the scene.
The crash shut down traffic going over the bridge in both directions. As of 11 a.m., police still had the road closed and were asking drivers to avoid the area as they continued their investigation.
Anyone with any information on this incident is being asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
