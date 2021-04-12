GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- A two-car crash on Monday morning killed one person and sent four to the hospital, including at least one child, according to emergency medical crews.
Police and ambulances responded at 7:58 a.m. to 175th Street at Four Corners Road in reference to the crash. Emergency medical crews transported a child to the hospital in critical condition, and transported two other people with moderate injuries. One other person had minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital, authorities said.
