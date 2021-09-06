North Kansas City/Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities shut down southbound lanes of I-29 early Monday morning for a deadly crash involving two vehicles, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Kansas City police and Missouri troopers responded at 4:27 a.m. to the crash on Interstate 29 at Vivion Road. One person is dead, and any other injuries are unknown. Police remain on the scene while investigating the fatal crash. As of 5:10 a.m., southbound lanes of the interstate remained closed.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing situation.
